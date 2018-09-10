Local universities compete in first ever Madison Co. Battle of the Colleges Blood Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local colleges and universities compete to see who can help save the most lives. The first ever Madison County Battle of the Colleges Blood Drive kicked off Monday.

The Lifeline Bloodmobile set up shop Monday at the University of Memphis Lambuth campus in Jackson.

Sophomore Tera Hay donated blood between classes. “When people are in surgery they might need the extra blood, because I’ve had surgery,” she said. “I didn’t need the extra, but for my surgery I could have.”

The U of M Lambuth, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Lane College, Union University and Jackson State Community College are all competing against each other.

Cherie Parker works for Lifeline Blood Services. “It’s all about the battle to save lives, but we’re hoping one school will emerge as the winner,” she said.

The Lifeline Bloodmobile will visit each school once through Sept. 19.

People can donate at TCAT on Thursday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Donate at Lane College on Monday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donate at Union University on Tuesday, Sep. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donate at Jackson State on Wednesday, Sept 19, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

People can donate on campus or at Lifeline Blood Services in honor of their favorite college or university. “Right now we do need all blood types, especially negative types and o-negative in particular,” Parker said.

Parker said patients in West Tennessee need about 23,000 to 25,000 units of blood every year.

Hay wanted to help those people and her school win the competition. “We’re a strong enough school,” she said. “We might be small, but we definitely have a lot of kids here.”

The winner gets a trophy and bragging rights.