Mary Oakley Davison

Mary Oakley Davison was born in Hardin County, Tennessee on January 1, 1940 the daughter of the late W. M. and Ella Davis Oakley. Mrs. Davison was united in marriage to Barney Brownlow Davison, who survives.

She worked in medical records at Hardin County General for 46 years. Mrs. Davison was a member of Shady Hill Church. She enjoyed cooking and she made great coconut cakes. Mrs. Davison was a great homemaker and she was the mother for Hunting For A Cure.

She departed this life on September 6, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 78 years, 8 months and 5 days.

In addition to her husband, Barney of Savannah, Tennessee, she is survived by her son, Mike Davison of Savannah, Tennessee and a very special friend, Beverly Goldman of Savannah, Tennessee.

Mrs. Davison was preceded in death by her parents, one infant brother and one sister, Johnie Ruth Franks.

Memorial donations may be made to : Hunting For A Cure, P. O. Box 444, Savannah, TN 38372.