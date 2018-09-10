New partnership agreement reached between JSCC and UTM

JACKSON, Tenn.–Two local colleges announce a new partnership to benefit students..

Monday, Jackson State Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin signed a partnership agreement, which will allow students to be admitted to both schools at the same time.

The president of Jackson State said this benefits the students by having an advisor at UTM.

“We’re just excited to have UT Martin as our partner and more importantly, we are excited to provide these pathways for our students,”

said president of Jackson State Community College, Dr. Allana Hamilton.

“So when you get a student that comes in from Jackson State, they’re ready, they’re ready and they matriculate through and graduate and this really just finalizes the agreement that we’ve had, I guess unwritten for many years and that we really want Jackson State students at UT Martin,” said Dr. Keith Carver, chancellor at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Dr. Hamilton said 50 percent of students at Jackson State plan to transfer to a 4-year college or university.