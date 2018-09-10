Ollie Ruth Claybrook Farmer
Ollie Ruth Claybrook Farmer swiftly left her earthly body on September 3, 2018. Born in Gates,
Tennessee on October 7, 1928, she moved to Humboldt, Tennessee when she started high
school and had been a resident there ever since. She met and married her Stigall High School
sweetheart, Mr. Calvin Farmer, who is left to cherish the memory of his life long mate. Ollie
could truly teach any subject and she dedicated herself to teaching others, including 37 years as
a teacher and educator; 50 plus years as a Sunday School and Bible study teacher at her
beloved Morning Star Baptist Church; and after her retirement, as a tutor for those studying for
the state insurance exam. Ollie was also dedicated to the Humboldt and world community
at-large, having served on the Humboldt Housing Authority and led the building of a church and
school in Kenya, Africa, to name a few of her many contributions. Ollie was a Life Member of
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and was a charter member of the Thea Eta Omega Chapter in
Humboldt. Most importantly, she was revered by her family, those born into the family as well as
those she adopted in love. Among her family who will continue to cherish her memory are a
dear sister, Guernia Flenoy (Darryl) of Chicago, Illinois; a daughter, Berneta Miles of Memphis,
Tennessee; a son, Calvin Tyrone Farmer (Jane) of Guntown, Mississippi; three grandchildren,
Erica Miles of Washington D.C., Dedra Williams (Kevin) of Atlanta Georgia, and Nathanael
Farmer of Guntown, Mississippi; two great grandchildren, Jonathan and Kristen Williams of
Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who live across the
country and around the world.
Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are welcome to participate in Ollie’s Ivy Beyond
the Wall ceremony on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church
in Humboldt. Visitation and a wake service will follow from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at that location. Her
celebration of life service will be held at The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt on Saturday,
September 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. She will be interred at the Tennessee State Veterans
Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the St. Jude
Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, or the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational
Advancement Foundation.
Baskerville Funeral Home of Humboldt, TN is in charge of arrangements.