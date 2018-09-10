Ollie Ruth Claybrook Farmer swiftly left her earthly body on September 3, 2018. Born in Gates,

Tennessee on October 7, 1928, she moved to Humboldt, Tennessee when she started high

school and had been a resident there ever since. She met and married her Stigall High School

sweetheart, Mr. Calvin Farmer, who is left to cherish the memory of his life long mate. Ollie

could truly teach any subject and she dedicated herself to teaching others, including 37 years as

a teacher and educator; 50 plus years as a Sunday School and Bible study teacher at her

beloved Morning Star Baptist Church; and after her retirement, as a tutor for those studying for

the state insurance exam. Ollie was also dedicated to the Humboldt and world community

at-large, having served on the Humboldt Housing Authority and led the building of a church and

school in Kenya, Africa, to name a few of her many contributions. Ollie was a Life Member of

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and was a charter member of the Thea Eta Omega Chapter in

Humboldt. Most importantly, she was revered by her family, those born into the family as well as

those she adopted in love. Among her family who will continue to cherish her memory are a

dear sister, Guernia Flenoy (Darryl) of Chicago, Illinois; a daughter, Berneta Miles of Memphis,

Tennessee; a son, Calvin Tyrone Farmer (Jane) of Guntown, Mississippi; three grandchildren,

Erica Miles of Washington D.C., Dedra Williams (Kevin) of Atlanta Georgia, and Nathanael

Farmer of Guntown, Mississippi; two great grandchildren, Jonathan and Kristen Williams of

Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who live across the

country and around the world.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are welcome to participate in Ollie’s Ivy Beyond

the Wall ceremony on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church

in Humboldt. Visitation and a wake service will follow from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at that location. Her

celebration of life service will be held at The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt on Saturday ,

September 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. She will be interred at the Tennessee State Veterans

Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the St. Jude

Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, or the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational

Advancement Foundation.

Baskerville Funeral Home of Humboldt, TN is in charge of arrangements.