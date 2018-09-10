Organizers gear up for West Tennessee State Fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is the 163rd year for the West Tennessee State Fair.

“We have got beauty pageants for West Tennessee’s Fairest of the Fair, we’ve got livestock shows,” fair manager Kelly Broadway said.

All the fun kicks off Tuesday night when they’ll try to break the record for longest soul train line. “We have wrestling every night, all kinds of activities, rides, food. Everything you could want, we’re trying to cover it,” Broadway said.

Since it is the West Tennessee State Fair, 21 counties can enter contests at the fair.

And new this year, there will be a demolition derby Friday night.

While the exhibits inside at the fair are getting their final touches, the rides outside at the fairgrounds are coming together.

William Purdy owns Amusement Attractions. This is their third year to provide the rides for the West Tennessee State Fair. “The state of Tennessee requires you have a third party inspector come once a year, and they have spot checkers that come in and check us,” Purdy said.

But they don’t stop at yearly inspections.

“Every day we do daily inspections and we document each inspection that we do,” Purdy said. “Then, while we’re doing setup, we have supervisors watching crucial points to see anything that might be a problem in the future.”

Purdy says most accidents can be prevented by general maintenance.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For a complete list of events and times, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.