Top 5 plays from Week 4

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Top 5 Plays from week 4 are as followed:

#5: Westview Quis Taylor takes off for a 19-yard touchdown on 4th down and the Chargers took down MLK Prep 66-22.

#4: Crockett County’s Josh Owens plows defender then McNairy Central’s Austin Scott does the same. Then Trezevant’s Tristan Jackson does it as well.

#3: Milan’s Taylor Lockhart delivered a dime to Dylan Mayberry for the score but North Side got the win, 47-28.

#2: Peabody’s Jarel Dickson ran all through the Humboldt defense for the score as the Tide rolled, 72-0.

#1: Seth Snider and Zach Simpson connect on a wonderful fade in the red zone. But the celebration was the number one play, sprinting to the 14-yard line remembering his fallen teammate Ryder Lewis. The Eagles also got the win over Macon Road Baptist, 35-15.