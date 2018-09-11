Commercial Bank & Trust hosts luncheon to honor first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local bank hosted a luncheon Tuesday to honor first responders.

Commercial Bank and Trust invited all Jackson and Madison County first responders to their annual First Responders Luncheon.

The bank says they hosted the free lunch to show their appreciation.

“We wanted to honor them for their hard work and just show them how much we appreciate their dedication to our community,” Commercial Bank and Trust Community President Monte Jones said.