Hardeman Co. man charged in Dollar General robbery

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardeman County man who was recently captured after being added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted faces charges in connection with a robbery at a local store.

Johnathon Shaquille Genes, 24, was indicted last week on charges related to a robbery at a Dollar General in Hornsby, according to court documents.

Court documents say Genes is a suspect in the March 30 robbery at the store as well as a shooting during the robbery.

Genes is charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He was added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted on Friday, Sept. 7, and was arrested the following Sunday in Jackson.