Humboldt man charged with rape of child

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt man has been indicted by a Gibson County grand jury.

Humboldt police say 29-year-old Frank Stuckey Jr. was indicted on two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 years old along with another charge.

Stuckey is currently held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex in lieu of $150,000 bond.