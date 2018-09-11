Leaders Credit Union hosts “Employee Shark Tank”

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local bank is putting a spin on the popular ABC reality show, “Shark Tank”, by hosting it’s very own!

The “Employee Shark Tank” gives Leaders Credit Union employees the chance to team up and present new business ideas. The ideas can benefit the credit union and it’s members. In hopes of winning $1,000, employees gathered into four teams and presented innovative ideas to a panel representing the credit union.

“Some of the ideas were new children savings accounts, others were volunteer opportunities, new loan options, as well, where two other options, so it was a idea of what are we doing for our members today and how can we help them in the future,” said Karen Freeman with business development.

This is the first time Leaders Credit Union has hosted the “Employee Shark Tank,” but plans to bring it back next year.