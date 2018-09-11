Mugshots : Madison County : 9/10/18 – 9/11/18

1/6 Brandy Robinson Aggravated assault

2/6 Alice Young Contempt of court

3/6 Timothy Scarbrough Failure to appear

4/6 Kimberly Hopper Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



5/6 Lamoria Richmond Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

6/6 Larry Ward Failure to appear











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/11/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.