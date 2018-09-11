Mugshots : Madison County : 9/10/18 – 9/11/18 September 11, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/6Brandy Robinson Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/6Alice Young Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 3/6Timothy Scarbrough Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/6Kimberly Hopper Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/6Lamoria Richmond Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/6Larry Ward Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/11/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore