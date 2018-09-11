Slight Chance for Rain in West Tennessee Wednesday

Weather Update – 5:30 p.m. – Tuesday, September 11th

Clouds have ruled the sky for most of the day so far in West Tennessee and we’ll be gradually getting out of this pattern during the middle of the week. A slight chance for rain tomorrow is our only concern but the southeastern United States are still in grave danger of a major hurricane making landfall on the east coast in a few days.

TONIGHT

It’ll be another quiet evening in West Tennessee, pleasant for the first night of the West Tennessee State Fair in Jackson, but skies will be cloudy overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s in the area again by the start of Wednesday morning with highs near 80°F tomorrow afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow but with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially in southwest Tennessee. Temperatures will warm up to the 80s later in the afternoon and we should get warmer in the days ahead this week. Highs near 90°F are possible Friday, but on average, our last day with highs in the 90s is September 21st. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

TROPICAL UPDATE

Hurricane Florence is still a category 4 hurricane as of 4 p.m. CDT and forecast to make landfall in the southeastern United States on Friday morning. The associated risk of life-threatening impacts well inland into central North Carolina, including damaging wind, tornadoes, and prolonged, extremely heavy rainfall, is increasing.

Though this storm will not impact West Tennessee, everyone that is in the path is being strongly encouraged to continue to closely monitor the latest forecast and to ensure their emergency kits and hurricane plans are in place. They should be making a pledge to prepare now, complete an emergency preparedness plan, or update their emergency kit, and be an example by sharing their preparedness story with family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. They’ll need to be sure to account for pets, as most local shelters do not permit them.

If you have family in that area, make sure they’re closely watching the very latest developments as evacuations are already being ordered. We’ll keep this page updated with those details too!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

