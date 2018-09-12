Benton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. wins brand new patrol car in drawing

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department now has a brand new patrol car in their fleet, and it didn’t cost them a dime.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department won a 2018 Dodge Charger during a drawing at the 2018 Life Saver conference held Sept. 7 in Murfreesboro, according to a news release.

Departments from across the state who participated in the SAFE campaign were entered into the drawing. The prizes included two fully equipped 2018 Dodge Chargers.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department and nine others were selected for the vehicle drawing.

Benton County was one of the lucky winners of the new car, which comes equipped with a 360 camera system, radar, locking gun racks, rear sensors, and all lighting and computer equipment. The vehicle with the included equipment is estimated to be worth around $45,000.

“I believe all our hard work we have put into the Sheriff’s Department is finally paying off,” Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher said in the release. “This vehicle will be put to good use to serve the people of Benton County. I feel like this was a godsend to our department and our department deserves this! Thank you everyone and please keep supporting the Sheriff’s Department here in Benton County. God Bless.”