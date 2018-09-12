Brent Dearmon has Bethel rolling in 2018

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The Bethel Wildcats are two games into the 2018 season and they couldn’t look any better. Led by first-year head coach Brent Dearmon, the Wildcats offense looks sharp, their defense is playing with a lot of physicality and it’s helped them to an undefeated start. Bethel is ranked 19th in the NAIA Football Coaches Top 25 poll, their first time being ranked since 2016.

When Dearmon first came in, he posted all over twitter about a rebuild 18 and he’s done nothing short of rebuilding the program to get them back to their winning days. But Dearmon knows they have a long ways to go, and he doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

“It is a dream job of mine, absolutely,” Dearmon said. “Me and my wife just bought our house here in town, we plan on being here a while, both of our kids love the school system here so just love being in West Tennessee.”

The Wildcats will return to action this Saturday against Keiser University with a 1:30 p.m. kick-off time.