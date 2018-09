Crash shuts down Interstate 40 near Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed a crash has caused westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 128 to be closed.

According to THP, the crash involves serious injuries. The extent of those injuries is currently unknown.

It is unknown how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

TDOT says the crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. and is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m.