Gradually Getting Hotter Later This Week

Weather Update – 2:52 p.m. – Wednesday, September 12th

It’ll be another quiet evening in West Tennessee under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to the middle 60s by the start of Thursday morning. We’ll be warmer tonight because it’s gradually getting muggier, so expect more humidity in the days to come.

Temperatures will be warmer today and it’s more humid. Highs in the middle to upper 80s will feel like 90s this afternoon. There’s a slight chance for rain today but mainly south of I-40. Highs near 90°F are possible Friday, but on average, our last day with highs in the 90s isn’t until September 21st. The first full day of Fall is Sunday, September 23rd. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

TROPICAL UPDATE

Florence is still a major hurricane but now a category 3 hurricane as of 1 p.m. CDT and forecast to make landfall in the southeastern United States later now, on Saturday, although the impacts from Florence will likely arrive sooner than that. The associated risk of life-threatening impacts well inland into North and South Carolina, including damaging wind, tornadoes, and prolonged, extremely heavy rainfall, is increasing but the track of the storm once landfall arrives is still uncertain. The latest updates have the storm moving farther southwest than earlier models predicted.

Though this storm is currently not expected to bring any major impacts to West Tennessee, everyone that is in the path is being strongly encouraged to continue to closely monitor the latest forecast and to ensure their emergency kits and hurricane plans are in place. They should be making a pledge to prepare now, complete an emergency preparedness plan, or update their emergency kit, and be an example by sharing their preparedness story with family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. They’ll need to be sure to account for pets, as most local shelters do not permit them.

If you have family in that area, make sure they’re closely watching the very latest developments as evacuations are already being ordered. We’ll keep this page updated with those details too!

