Hardin County raises over $150,000 for St. Jude

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Around the country, people are recognizing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. But one community in West Tennessee takes it very seriously.

“Our son Aaron is 16. When he was 11, he was diagnosed a very rare brain cancer,” Kristie Bell said in September 2012, the first year Hardin County went gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.

The next spring, Aaron died of cancer. Since then, his family has dedicated themselves to raising money for St. Jude. “We’ve raised over $132,000. If you count this year, it’ll be over $150,000,” Chris Bell, father of Aaron Bell, said.

Half of that money has come from t-shirt sales. “This year, she’s sold over 1,100, and we’re at $11,000 right now going to Team Aaron,” he said.

On the last Friday night in September, fans at Hardin County High School will not wear their typical maroon. They’ll wear gold.

“It’s amazing because he’s still being remembered. That means a lot to us,” Chris Bell said. “That’s important to us. That’s part of why we do this, because we don’t want his memory to be forgotten.”

Logan Snelling works at the t-shirt company that prints the shirts. He was friends with Aaron in high school. “It’s so selfless for them to do this, for themselves, but for so many people in the whole world. I mean these kids — They’re kids!” he said.

He says the company is happy to help the cause.

“We do a lot of donation through the t-shirts, obviously the t-shirt shop in town, we’re able to do that,” he said.

He says Aaron would fully support his parents’ and community’s efforts.

“I think he would be proud of what we’re doing for him. I wish I could hear him be proud of us,” he said.

If you want to purchase a t-shirt to wear to the Sept. 28 football game at Hardin County High School, there is a t-shirt representative at every school in Hardin County.