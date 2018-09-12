Inmate who walked off work detail back in custody

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Henry County jail inmate who walked away from a work detail Wednesday morning is back in custody.

Craig Shank, 35, was serving time for DUI when he walked off the detail around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Henry County Medical Center, according to a news release.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 11:30 a.m. that Shank could not be located.

The sheriff’s office says Shank is now back in custody after an anonymous tip. According to the release, Shank was found hiding in an outbuilding.

Investigators say Shank was taken into custody after making an attempt to run from deputies.

Shank is now facing an additional charge of escape, and investigators say he will not be allowed on work details in the future.