Lane College Saturday football game canceled due to hurricane

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College’s Saturday football game against a North Carolina team is canceled due to the hurricane approaching the East Coast.

The game against Livingstone College has been canceled with a possible makeup date to be announced later, according to a release from Lane College.

Livingstone College is unable to leave and make the trip to Jackson, the release says.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall later this week.