Lane College Saturday football game canceled due to hurricane
JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College’s Saturday football game against a North Carolina team is canceled due to the hurricane approaching the East Coast.
The game against Livingstone College has been canceled with a possible makeup date to be announced later, according to a release from Lane College.
Livingstone College is unable to leave and make the trip to Jackson, the release says.
Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall later this week.