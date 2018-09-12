Locations of ‘color-blind’ viewfinders across Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism has added more viewfinders designed for color-blind users across the state.
By installing the special viewfinders, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development has created an opportunity for the millions of Americans afflicted by red-green color blindness or color vision deficiency to see the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains at the peak of the fall foliage season, according to a release.
The color-blind accessible viewfinders are now installed at the following locations across Tennessee (click the links below to access the location of each viewfinder):
Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area — South Rim Overlook
Region: East
A section of the Cumberland Plateau that has 125,000 acres offering scenic hiking, beautiful gorges and picturesque overlooks.
Region: East
Awe-inspiring views of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
I-26 Westbound Scenic Overlook, Unicoi County near Erwin
Region: East
Incredible views of East Tennessee’s stunning hills and gorgeous valleys.
Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park — Poplar Lake (near the nature center)
Region: West
Bordering the mighty Mississippi, this 13,467-acre state park has varying terrain and impeccable beauty.
Chickasaw State Park, near Henderson
Region: West
Situated on some of the highest terrain in West Tennessee, the park’s 1,280 acres has an abundance of breathtaking views.
Lookout Mountain Tower — Blue Heron Overlook
Region: East
A crowning jewel of Chattanooga with beautiful vistas.
Standing Stone Park — Tea Room
Region: Middle
A rustic park covering nearly 11,000 acres on the Cumberland Plateau, noted for its outstanding scenery.
South Cumberland State Park — Laurel Gulf Overlook
Region: Middle
Atop the Cumberland Plateau, this state park protects 25,000 acres of land and has 90 miles of hiking trails.
Fall Creek Falls State Park — Millikan’s Overlook
Region: East
A paradise of more than 20,000 acres sprawled across the eastern top of the rugged Cumberland Plateau.
Veterans/Clinch Mountain Overlook, near Rogersville
Region: East
Beautiful views of the foliage in East Tennessee and Cherokee Lake.
Highway 111 — Sequatchie Valley, Van Buren County
Region: Middle
A scenic byway in the southeastern part of the state that delivers exquisite views.
Cherohala Skyway — Lake View Overlook – COMING SOON
Region: East
Located outside of the Cherohala Skyway National Scenic Byway, the 5,400-foot elevation makes for memorable views.