Man sleeping on roadside had half-pound of meth, deputies say

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man found sleeping in a vehicle on a roadside in Camden is now facing charges after investigators found a half-pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Donald Ashby, 37, was arrested after a concerned citizen reported that a man was sleeping on the side of a Camden road, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller said the man might need medical attention. Emergency Medical Services and Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived, Ashby said he was fine and had fallen asleep.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ashby told deputies he had “a lot of meth” in the vehicle, as well as cash in the floorboard and a loaded handgun.

Investigators say they found more than $1,300 in cash, about a half-pound of methamphetamine, prescription pills, and a loaded handgun.

Ashby is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains in custody at the Benton County Jail without bond.