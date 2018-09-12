McNairy Central is hoping to finish 2018 strong

SELMER, Tenn. — The top team from week 4 of the high school football season happened to go to the McNairy Central Bobcats after they defeated Chester County for the first time in 10 years.

But just days after the big win, the Bobcats were already looking ahead to their matchup against Bolivar Central. Acting head coach, Lamar Aldridge knows the game won’t be easy but said the team is working hard every day.

“They got a good football team, it was a close game last year, it was 36-33 and we expect another tight ball game and to have a chance, we gon have to play really well, they got a good football team,” Aldridge said.

While Aldridge and head coach Brian Franks are just focused on Friday’s game, a few of the Bobcats leaders are thinking much bigger.

“Playoffs, make a playoff run,” Hunter McCullar said.

“Playoffs, win out the season and go to the playoffs,” senior Garrett Stone said.