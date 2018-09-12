Mostly Cloudy Again Today

Weather Update–

We start another morning in the clouds across West Tennessee. There is also some sprinkles or light rain as well. But that will not be an all day thing. Clouds will take a while to decrease though through this afternoon. Like the last few days now. temperatures will be slowed down as a result of the clouds. I do expect to see some sunshine by this afternoon. Temperatures should climb into the upper 70s to at least 80 at the warmest point of the day.Tonight, there will still be a few clouds. More sunshine and warmer temps are on the way for the rest of the week.



