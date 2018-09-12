Mrs. Alice Imogene Akers Byrd

Mrs. Alice Imogene Akers Byrd, age 88 of Camden, TN. passed away September 9, 2018 at her residence in Camden, TN. Mrs. Byrd was born on December 26, 1929 in Benton Co. to the late Roy Akers and Bessie Ezell Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Everett Nesbit Byrd; brothers Earl Akers, Walter Akers, Jewell Akers, Jimmy Akers, Carl Akers, Thomas Akers, and her sisters Dorothy Alexander, Christine Robbins, Mary Robbins. She was a Homemaker and a member of Camden Church of Nazarene.

Survived by:

Daughter: Rhonda (David) Stanton of Paris, TN

Sons: Everett Michael (Cindy) Byrd of Lone Oak, KY

David Mitchell (Pat) Byrd of Fisherville, KY

Grandchildren: Andrew (Samantha) Stanton

Kyle Stanton

Evan Byrd

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 3pm at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden, TN. with Rev. Barry Hart officiating. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Visitation with the Byrd family will be on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 1:00-3:00 pm.