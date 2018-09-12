Mrs. Doris Elvie Howe

Mrs. Doris Elvie Howe, age 88 of Camden, TN. passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Life Care of Bruceton. Mrs. Howe was born on January 14, 1930 in Benton County to the late James Harvey McEwen and Sarah Elizabeth Greer McEwen. She was also preceded in death by her 1st husband: Wilburn Carnell Howe, 2nd husband, Brady Taylor; brothers, infant Leaburn McEwen, Dale McEwen, Dewey McEwen, Connie McEwen, Irivn McEwen, Robert McEwen; sisters, Lola Arnold, Ruby King and Cora Bawcum. Mrs. Howe was a retired supervisor with R M & E Electronics in Peoria, IL, and also worked with NWHRA as Meals on Wheel s coordinator in Benton County for 20 years.

Survived by:

Sister: Sue Kee of Camden, TN

Several Nieces and Nephews

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 1:30 pm at the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation with the Howe family will be on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 10:00-1:00 pm at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel.