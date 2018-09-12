Mugshots : Madison County : 9/11/18 – 9/12/18 September 12, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Steven Blake Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Billy Brenstein Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Brian Isbell Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10James Raines Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Joshua Warrington Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Lendell Davis Aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Robert Armes Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Shelby Shaw Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Tatyana Catchings Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Wontee Bledsoe Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/11/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/12/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore