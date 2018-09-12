Mugshots : Madison County : 9/11/18 – 9/12/18

1/10 Steven Blake Failure to appear

2/10 Billy Brenstein Violation of probation

3/10 Brian Isbell Violation of probation

4/10 James Raines Violation of probation



5/10 Joshua Warrington Identity theft

6/10 Lendell Davis Aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

7/10 Robert Armes Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism

8/10 Shelby Shaw Theft under $500



9/10 Tatyana Catchings Violation of probation

10/10 Wontee Bledsoe Shoplifting





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/11/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/12/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.