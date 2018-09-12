Statutory rape case against former football coach delayed

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — There is a delay in the case against a former football coach accused of statutory rape.

Former Scotts Hill High School head football coach Daniel Duncan appeared in court Wednesday. The judge pushed back his preliminary hearing date to October.

“The state was still gathering some evidence, still gathering some information that they wanted to put together,” Mark Donahoe, Duncan’s attorney, said.

Donahoe said they are OK with the decision to delay the hearing. “We were ready today, but that’s OK,” he said. “It’s not an issue as far as we’re concerned. We’re just prepared for the case to go forward.”

Duncan is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old female softball player he coached, according to court documents. He was 30 at the time, according to an affidavit.

Duncan is charged with aggravated statutory rape and statutory rape by an authority figure. Donahoe entered a not guilty plea on Duncan’s behalf in August.

“We’ve gotten the information together we need, and we’re just waiting on the state to see if they can prove probable cause in this case,” Donahoe said.

Duncan is free on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

Henderson County Schools Superintendent Steve Wilkinson said Duncan resigned in August.