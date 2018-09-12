Suspect charged in Tipton Co. double homicide

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man faces charges in connection with a Tuesday shooting that left two teens dead.

Deputies responded around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and found 18-year-old Isaiah McCrory and 18-year-old Christavian Toomes dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The bodies were found on Turner Field Road in Covington.

During the investigation, agents learned Jarvis Grant, 26, was one of the people at the scene when the shooting happened, the release says.

Grant was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence, according to the release.

He is currently held without bond in the Tipton County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.