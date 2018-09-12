UTM learned from their two losses against FBS opponents and are now ready for FCS play

MARTIN, Tenn. — The UTM Skyhawks have gone on the road the first two weeks of the 2018 season and lost two games to FBS schools in Mizzou and MTSU. But their confidence isn’t shaken, their mindset is still clear, win the OVC and play competitive football against FCS opponents.

Head coach Jason Simpson said out of all the FCS teams in the country, only nine of them are scheduled to play two FBS teams, and UTM happened to be one of them. He said he’s learned throughout his coaching career to not get too worked up about the way you start the season because things can always take an unexpected turn. But Simpson did say his team learned from those two losses and he likes where they are heading into their matchup against Chattanooga.

“We did some good things in the game, we did, there’s some things that they forced errors upon us and give them credit for that but I still think we’ve got a good football team no matter what the record says,” Simpson said.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. this Saturday.