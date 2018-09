Area Relief Ministries celebrates Annual Salt and Light Banquet

JACKSON, Tenn.–Area Relief Ministries held their Annual Salt and Light Banquet Thursday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

This year, they celebrated their 41st anniversary with special guests, Father Charles Strobel, Founder of the Room Inn the Love and Truth worship team and lane college choir.

The banquet serves as A.R.M. largest fundraiser and made it possible for services it provides.

The event was held from 6-10p.m.