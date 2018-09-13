Decomposed body found hanging from bridge

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Neighbors react as they say the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the body of a man found hanging from a bridge Tuesday evening.

“He was sitting down Indian-style with a rope around his neck, and he was deteriorated,” said Andrea Stebart, who lives nearby.

Crime scene tape and medical gloves could still be seen strewn about the bridge on Slaughter Pen Road, and neighbors say the thought of what may have happened in their backyard keeps them up at night.

“It’s scary, very scary,” Stebart said. “It’s like, I’m scared to go to sleep at night.”

The identity of the man has not been confirmed, but neighbors say they suspect it may be a man who’s been missing since June.

“They think it might be Jimmy,” Stebart said. “Jimmy that’s been missing and, if it is, I just hope that everybody gets some closure.”

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but neighbors say they have their suspicions.

“My honest opinion, I think he was murdered. He was murdered,” Stebart said.

People who WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry spoke with say they have questions, and they hope investigators can determine what really happened.

“If it is him, please let this man rest in peace, finally,” Stebart said. “I feel so sorry for the family, and I know his mother is suffering.”

Gerry tried to reach Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box several times throughout the day Thursday, but was unable to get a comment from either him or the department.