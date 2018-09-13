Florence Has Arrived in the Southeastern U.S.

Weather Update – 6:40 p.m. – Thursday, September 13th

It’ll be another quiet evening in West Tennessee after the showers and thunderstorms south of I-40 dissipate under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s by the start of Friday morning. We’ll be warmer tonight because it’s gradually getting muggier, so expect more humidity in the days to come!

Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow and it’s going to be even more humid. Highs near 90°F will feel like the middle 90s this afternoon. There’s a slight chance for rain tomorrow but mainly south of the Tennessee-Mississippi border. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

TROPICAL UPDATE

Florence is still a category 2 hurricane as of 4 p.m. CDT and is forecast to continue moving inland into the southeastern United States on Friday when it will officially make landfall. The associated risk of life-threatening impacts well inland into North and South Carolina, including damaging wind, tornadoes, and prolonged, extremely heavy rainfall that could total up to 2 to 3 feet, is increasing but the track of the storm after landfall is still somewhat uncertain.

Though this storm is currently not expected to bring any major impacts to West Tennessee, everyone that is in the path is being strongly encouraged to continue to closely monitor the latest forecast and to ensure their emergency kits and hurricane plans are in place. They should be making a pledge to prepare now, complete an emergency preparedness plan, or update their emergency kit, and be an example by sharing their preparedness story with family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. They’ll need to be sure to account for pets, as most local shelters do not permit them.

If you have family in that area, make sure they’re closely watching the very latest developments as evacuations are already being ordered. We’ll keep this page updated with those details too!

