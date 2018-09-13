Henderson County Fair underway, offers variety of food

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — There was plenty to eat at the Henderson County Fair as the event’s second day kicked off Wednesday.

Visitor Marcie Fullwood says she tried a local food vendor. “Italian sausage with mustard with onions and bell peppers, and it is awesome. I got it from Pope’s Famous Food,” she said.

One food vendor in particular is raising money for the Henderson County Fire Department.

“People who come out here and support this, this is our annual fundraiser,” Henderson County Firefighter Weston Watts said. “And they know that every bit of their money is going to support Station 3 and purchase new equipment and maintain the equipment that we already have.”

It’s an annual fundraiser the firefighters put together every year at the fair.

Both Fullwood and Watts say the fair in one of the cleanest around.

“It’s clean. You’re not walking through mud, you’re not walking through dirt. The atmosphere’s good. Everybody’s happy,” Fullwood said.

“It’s family friendly, and as you can see, it’s all paved right down through here. You don’t have to worry about mud if it rains or anything like that,” Watts said.

Fullwood says she comes to the fair to try all the different foods.

“We’ll probably try all kinds of food, you know like fiddle sticks and funnel cake, but I’m not sure about the rides. I won’t be doing the rides, but my children might,” Fullwood said.

She says the fair brings her much excitement each year.

“It’s fun. It relieved a day’s stress. It’s just a warm, good, fuzzy feeling,” Fullwood said.

For more information on what events are held at the fair, visit the Henderson County Fair Facebook page.