How to apply for Tennessee Reconnect scholarships

Applications are still being accepted for Tennessee Reconnect scholarship students. Anyone who wants to apply for the Tennessee Reconnect can submit an application online at www.tnreconnect.gov.

To submit an application, you must be a student who:

Does not have a degree, but wishes to obtain a degree in a declared field.

Is an adult going to college for the first time.

Is or was a member of the military.

Students who meet these requirements may fill out a Tennessee Reconnect application online at https://www.tnreconnect.gov/

Students applying for Tennessee Reconnect must fit the following requirements: