How to apply for Tennessee Reconnect scholarships
Applications are still being accepted for Tennessee Reconnect scholarship students. Anyone who wants to apply for the Tennessee Reconnect can submit an application online at www.tnreconnect.gov.
Students who meet these requirements may fill out a Tennessee Reconnect application online at https://www.tnreconnect.gov/
Students applying for Tennessee Reconnect must fit the following requirements:
- A Tennessee resident for at least a year prior to applying
- Complete the FAFSA and be defined as an independent student by FAFSA
- Have no previous associate or baccalaureate degree
- Be admitted to and enroll in a public community college at least part time at a Tennessee school, with courses in a certification or associate degree
- Complete the online application
- Be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen
- Not be in default on a student loan
- Have no outstanding balance of previously awarded financial aid to an institution
- Not be incarcerated