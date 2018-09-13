Mostly Sunny And Much Warmer!

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee! Sunshine finally makes it’s return through most of today. However so will the summer like temperatures. We’ll quickly climb through the 70s and into the 80s this afternoon. We’ll have a high around 87°F this afternoon. Heat index will start to factor in as well. It may feel like we’re in the middle to lower 90s at the warmest part of the day. There is also a slight chance of a few isolated storms this afternoon. mainly between 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM this evening.



