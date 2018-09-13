Mugshots : Madison County : 9/12/18 – 9/13/18

1/12 Tracey Gray DUI

2/12 Ashley Slaughter Failure to appear

3/12 Ricky Alexander Driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule II drug violations

4/12 Alees Hammond Violation of probation



5/12 Michael Robinson Aggravated assault, failure to comply, reckless endangerment, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

6/12 Joseph Reynolds Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/12 Jared Robinson Failure to appear

8/12 Frances Lilly Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/12 Dexter Moore Theft of property under $1,000-embezzlement

10/12 Colton Lee Buckner Failure to appear

11/12 Brittney Martinez Theft of a motor vehicle

12/12 Brian Gene Cox Failure to comply

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/13/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.