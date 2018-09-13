Mugshots : Madison County : 9/12/18 – 9/13/18 September 13, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Tracey Gray DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Ashley Slaughter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Ricky Alexander Driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Alees Hammond Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Michael Robinson Aggravated assault, failure to comply, reckless endangerment, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Joseph Reynolds Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Jared Robinson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Frances Lilly Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Dexter Moore Theft of property under $1,000-embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Colton Lee Buckner Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Brittney Martinez Theft of a motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Brian Gene Cox Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/13/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore