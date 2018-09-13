Sacred Heart of Jesus High School opens turf room on campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sacred Heart of Jesus High School unveils a new resource for athletes.

With collecting donations, design and construction, the turf room was a 10-year project. It will be used for all sports, indoor or outdoor, and for training and practice.

School leaders say it will even be used by the community.

“To be able to offer room, space, for any sport, indoor or outdoor, to be able to train, strength condition, all of that, so they can be ready for the collegiate level as well as their competition locally,” Sacred Heart of Jesus High School President Ann Keyl said.

They also broke ground for a new gymnasium on campus.