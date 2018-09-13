UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in I-40 crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed and another injured after a crash shut down part of Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon for several hours.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Sheryl Alexander, of Nashville, was killed in the crash. Another woman, 61-year-old Vivian Robertson, of Antioch, was injured in the crash.

THP says the women were in the only vehicle involved in the wreck.

A crash report says their GMC Envoy was heading eastbound on Interstate 40 when the car went into the median near mile marker 128.

The vehicle then overcorrected, coming back onto the roadway and flipped several times.

The car stopped in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the interstate.