Hot and Humid Weekend for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, September 15th

Mostly sunny weather has allowed for temperatures to return to the 90s once again this afternoon, so expect a warm evening for high school football but for rain-free conditions. We’ll be able to be mostly dry with the exception of an isolated shower or two near the Tennessee-Mississippi State Line and points south.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear in West Tennessee overnight. We’ll see temperatures return to the 70s after 8 o’clock but only bottom out close to 70°F at the coolest point of the night with light winds.

Temperatures will be warming up to the lower 90s tomorrow and it’s more humid than today was so it’ll feel like the middle to upper 90s and even close to 100°F in some spots in the afternoon. There’s a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, so stay weather aware, but that chance is only 10-20% so most of West Tennessee should have a dry weekend. We’ll see temperatures return to the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise Sunday under mostly clear skies. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest details on Florence, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

TROPICAL UPDATE

Florence is still a category 1 hurricane as of 2 p.m. CDT and is forecast to continue moving inland into the southeastern United States after officially making landfall this morning. The associated risk of life-threatening impacts well inland into North and South Carolina, including damaging wind, tornadoes, and prolonged, extremely heavy rainfall that could total up to 2 to 3 feet in some spots, is increasing but the track of the cyclone is forecast to track northwest into the southern Appalachian mountains and weakening to a remnant low pressure system as it does.

Though this storm is currently not expected to bring any major impacts to West Tennessee, everyone that is in the path is being strongly encouraged to continue to closely monitor the latest forecast and to ensure their emergency kits and hurricane plans are in place. They should be making a pledge to prepare now, complete an emergency preparedness plan, or update their emergency kit, and be an example by sharing their preparedness story with family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. They’ll need to be sure to account for pets, as most local shelters do not permit them.

If you have family in that area, make sure they’re closely watching the very latest developments as evacuations are already being ordered. We’ll keep this page updated with those details too!

