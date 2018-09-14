International and Exchange students receive a warm welcome to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.– International and exchange students received a warm welcome to the city of Jackson Thursday.

High school and college international exchange students were invited to a southern-style dinner.

Students from Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and Japan are a few of the many regions the students are from.

Some students are in West Tennessee for a one year exchange program, and some are here up to four years.

The event was held to help connect students.

“Hopefully they’ll make connections. So, for example, if there’s a student from Haiti maybe at another college here in town, they didn’t know their was another student, and they’ll make that connection,” said Jean Marie Walls, co-chair of the event.

This is the fourth year the city of Jackson has welcomed exchange students to West Tennessee.