Lauderdale Co. schools placed on lock down after gun threat

RIPLEY, Tenn. — Lauderdale County Schools were placed on lock down Friday after a threat to bring a gun to Ripley High School.

Ripley Police Chief Lynn Gould says the lock down has since been lifted after an investigation determined the threat was not credible. Gould says there will be a police presence at the high school throughout the day as a precaution.

Gould says Ripley Police Department received a call around 9:30 a.m. Friday of someone threatening to bring a rifle to Ripley High School.

Gould says the schools in Lauderdale County went on a non-emergency lock down, and students were kept in class.

Ripley police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office responded and set up a perimeter around the high school.

The threat was determined to be unfounded, but police say two marked police cars will remain at the high school.

No arrests have been made.

Gould says the suspect called from a private number that investigators were unable to track immediately.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office provides school resource officers are at the high school, middle school, and elementary school.

Gould says the threat is still under investigation.