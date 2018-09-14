Local animal shelter hopes to pair pets with patriots

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local animal shelter teamed up with a charity that helps provide pets for veterans.

Dozens of dogs at the Frances Halbrook Hensley Animal Shelter in Lexington need to be adopted.

“We’re a no-kill facility, so we stay full all the time,” Lanny Culver, president of the shelter board of directors, said.

The shelter teamed up with a nonprofit called Pets for Patriots. It allows eligible honorably discharged veterans to adopt a shelter pet for just $25.

“These animals change lives,” Culver said.

Culver serves on the shelter board of directors and also served in the United States Air Force.

“A lot of veterans don’t have anybody,” he said.

The shelter said eligible pets must meet one of three criteria. The dog or cat must be at least 2 years old, have special needs, or be a dog over 40 pounds.

“These animals need your help,” Anthony Gregory, shelter manager, said. “They need that extra love that you have in your home.”

The program helps the shelter find homes for some of the most hard to adopt animals. Culver said the pets also serve as a form of therapy for veterans.

“Truly, probably, the more broken the veteran is, the more the pet’s going to love them,” he said.

Culver said veterans who adopt a pet also receive a $150 gift card to help with expenses for the animal.