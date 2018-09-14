Macaroni/Beef Bake

Submitted by: Deborah Montague

1 pound ground beef or turkey browne

1 box of macaroni noodles boiled 7 minutes

Tablespoon green bell pepper chopped

Tablespoon red bell pepper chopped

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 can mushroom soup or cream of chicken

1 cup milk

1/3 of a 5 pound box of velveeta cheese

1 cup shreadded cheddar cheese

Salt, pepper to taste

Brown meat, add onions and bell pepper, stir add cup of milk. Cut up cheese into small pieces and add. Turn down to simmer to allow cheese to melt. Drain macaroni noodles. Toss into meat fold a few times to mix. Pour into casserole dish and sprinkle with shreadded cheese. Set in oven to melt cheese. Casserole is already hot so just melt cheese. Serve with salad and roll.