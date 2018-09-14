Mugshots : Madison County : 9/13/18 – 9/14/18 September 14, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Roxie Moore Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Blake Pittman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Brandon Moon Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Darius Morris Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Darius Powell Prohibited weapons, DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Frank Mckinnie Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Glory Springfield Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Johntel Billings Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Luis Urrutia Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Nehemiah Jackson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Quintavion Hudson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Rontavious Love Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Tevin Mays Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/13/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/14/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore