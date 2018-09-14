New JMCSS school board members sworn in

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several new members were sworn in to the Jackson-Madison County school board. Some new school board members say they want to work to improve the quality of education for students.

“To make sure that our students come first,” said new board member Doris Black.

“Make sure that we turn the system around from where it is now and make sure every child has a quality education,” said new board member Morris Merriweather.

New board member Shannon Stewart represents District 5. She says she wants to work on the safety of schools.

“I think that’s not an issue that is specific to just our school system in Jackson-Madison County. I think if you were to talk to other school leaders across the country, that school safety is a very important issue,” Stewart said.

These issues were discussed during the meeting after five new members were sworn in Thursday.

The board members are happy to be in their new positions.

“A little overwhelming. Tonight we talked about a whole lot of things, but I am very excited and looking forward to working with everybody on the school board,” Stewart said.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s been something I’ve had an interest in, public education, all my life,” Merriweather said.

NAACP member and former mayoral candidate Harrell Carter, who attended the meeting, brought up issues involving the school system.

“We need as much funding as they possibly can get in order for them, for the teachers, to teach effectively,” Carter said.

He thinks the new board members will do the best they can.

“I think the new board members that were sworn in this evening are going to do the best job they can, given the fact that the others have also have wanted to do the same thing,” Carter said.

The board members celebrated their new positions with cake before the board meeting.