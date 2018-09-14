Pets for Patriots adoption information

For more information on the Pets for Patriots program, visit petsforpatriots.org.

Pets eligible for adoption through the Pets for Patriots program must meet the three criteria: a dog or cat two years or older, with special needs, or a dog over 40 pounds.

Pets for Patriots is entirely free to veterans, though they must pay the shelter’s discounted adoption fee.

To reduce the chance that these pets will later be surrendered by their owner, Pets for Patriots sends a $150 gift card upon proof of eligible adoption. This gift card goes toward food and other essential items, and will provide access to local veterinary partners who offer discounted care.

The Frances Hensley Animal Shelter in Lexington offers a discounted adoption fee, free collars, and leashes.