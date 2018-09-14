Students learn about Native American culture at 36th annual Archeofest

PINSON, Tenn. — Native American history and culture is celebrated every year at the Archeofest. This year, students from various schools received exclusive first day entrance Friday.

Archeofest 2018 takes place this weekend at Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park in Pinson.

Those who participate in the annual festival want to teach the importance of keeping the Native American heritage alive and making their presence known.

“Our people, we’ve always been here. We never left. Our history is here,” vendor Chief Karen Free Spirit said. “It’s important to keep our language alive and our culture, just to share.”

For some, this festival helps pay tribute to their ancestry and allows them to dig deeper into their familial history.

“You learn a little bit about your ancestors sometimes, if you get to looking in your genealogy,” vendor Brian Bates said.

Bates has been participating in the festival for 10 years and making Native American artifacts for nearly 20.

He says the lesson of Native American survival in American history is an important one.

This year’s Archeofest is free to the public and lasts through Sunday.