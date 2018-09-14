Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Chris Haliburton

ALAMO, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Crockett County High School English teacher Chris Haliburton.

Haliburton has been teaching in his hometown for more than 10 years, and graduated from the school back in 2000.

“I actually taught in middle school for five years also, Crockett County Middle School, then I came over to Crockett County High School, so this is my seventh year at the high school,” Haliburton said.

One important thing he tells people who want to be a teacher is that they need to have patience.

“Patience is a very vital aspect for a teacher,” Haliburton said. “You have to be patient. You may not get the results you need, but you just have to be patient. I think it’ll come in due time.”

Haliburton will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in October, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.