14-year-old Tennessee boy charged in fatal shooting

SPARTA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old Tennessee boy has been arrested in the killing of a 47-year-old man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the boy is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting Thursday night at a residence in Sparta. Officials did not identify the boy or the man.

The statement said deputies responded to a 911 call and arrived to find the adult deceased and detectives determined through an investigation that the juvenile was responsible for the death.

The boy is being held at a juvenile detention facility and is expected to appear before a judge on Monday.