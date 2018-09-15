Man charged in death of 2-year-old child

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say they have charged a Tennessee man with killing a 2-year-old child.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in a statement that 26-year-old Timothy Lee Brooks Jr. of Columbia was arrested Thursday.

The Columbia Police Department said in a statement that Brooks is charged with felony murder and aggravated child neglect. Police say they responded Tuesday to a report of an unresponsive child at a home. The child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but died on Thursday from injuries.

Columbia police said they charged Brooks after determining the child was injured while under his care. The identity of the child hasn’t been released.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Brooks has an attorney.